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Ladakh secures distinct Aadhaar identity, 'J&K' tag removed

The development, addressing a long-pending public demand, was carried out following the intervention of newly-appointed Ladakh Lt Governor VK Saxena, a spokesperson of the Lok Bhavan said.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAadhaarLadakah

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