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Homeindialadakh

Ladakh tourism stages comeback after a year marked by protests, weather setbacks

The Union Territory saw more than 43% increase in tourist arrivals during the first five months of 2026.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsIndiaTourismLadakh

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