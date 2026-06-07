Ladakh tourism stages comeback after a year marked by protests, weather setbacks

<p>Srinagar: After a turbulent 2025 marked by prolonged protests seeking constitutional safeguards, weather-related disruptions and concerns over falling visitor numbers, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh">Ladakh </a>has bounced back strongly, registering a more than 43% increase in tourist arrivals during the first five months of 2026.<br><br>Official figures released by the Union Territory (UT) administration show that May alone recorded a surge of more than 121% in tourist arrivals compared with the corresponding month last year.<br><br>Foreign tourist arrivals also increased by over 15% during the period.<br><br>The growth marks a significant turnaround for the cold desert region, where tourism is a major contributor to the local economy.<br><br>Official data show that Ladakh received around 3.76 lakh tourists in 2024, including nearly 40,000 foreign visitors. Tourist arrivals fell to about 3.38 lakh in 2025 amid a combination of factors, including prolonged protests, adverse weather conditions and regional uncertainties that affected travel sentiment.</p>.Ladakh’s tourism faces slump as peak season looms.<p><br>Lieutenant Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (Retd) said the increase in tourist arrivals reflected growing confidence among travellers and the administration’s efforts to strengthen tourism infrastructure and improve the ease of doing business in the sector.<br><br>Tourism Secretary Vikram Singh Malik said the growth demonstrated the resilience of Ladakh’s tourism industry and reflected initiatives aimed at improving connectivity, promoting new destinations and diversifying tourism offerings across the Union Territory.<br><br>Carved out as a separate Union Territory from the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, Ladakh is one of India’s most distinctive tourism destinations.<br><br>Located between the Karakoram and Himalayan mountain ranges, the region is known for its dramatic landscapes, high-altitude deserts, Buddhist monasteries, pristine lakes and adventure tourism.</p>.Sonam Wangchuk strikes conciliatory note, opens door to ‘give and take’ on Ladakh.<p>Tourism experts attribute Ladakh’s enduring popularity to its combination of spectacular Himalayan scenery, cool summer weather, adventure activities, rich Buddhist heritage and some of the world’s highest motorable roads.<br><br>Popular destinations such as Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Tso Moriri, Hanle and Khardung La continue to attract visitors from across India and abroad.<br><br>The administration said tourists from Thailand, Vietnam and the United States accounted for a significant share of foreign arrivals during the period, while visitors from several European countries also contributed to the growth.</p>