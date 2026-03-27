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Ladakh’s tourism faces slump as peak season looms

Local businesses say the downturn is already affecting livelihoods. “Tourism is our livelihood,” said Sonam Stanzin, a taxi driver in Leh. “If bookings don’t improve soon, many families here will struggle.”
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 05:35 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 05:35 IST
India NewsTourismLadakhtravel

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