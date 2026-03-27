<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ladakh">Ladakh’s </a>tourism sector is facing uncertainty just weeks before its peak season, traditionally starting in late April or early May.<br><br>Industry stakeholders report that bookings are significantly lower this year amid multiple disruptions over the past year.<br><br>According to government data, domestic tourist arrivals in Leh fell from 292,836 in 2024 to 212,799 in 2025, a decline of around 27 percent, while Kargil saw arrivals drop from 320,432 to just 93,389, a fall of more than 70 percent.<br><br>Foreign visitor numbers also declined in both districts, reflecting weakened confidence among international travellers.<br><br>Although Ladakh itself remained peaceful, the terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025, which killed 25 tourists, triggered travel advisories that mistakenly included Ladakh, prompting cancellations and hesitancy among visitors.</p>.Ladakh shuts down again as agitation continues despite Sonam Wangchuk’s release.<p>“After the Pahalgam attack, there was a lot of confusion in travel advisories, and that definitely impacted bookings for Ladakh,” said Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, president of the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association. “Many people think the entire region is unsafe, though Ladakh remains calm and secure.”<br><br>The tourism sector’s challenges were compounded in September 2025 when protests over statehood and constitutional safeguards turned violent in parts of Ladakh, resulting in at least four deaths.<br><br>The unrest led to strikes, shutdowns, and restrictions on movement, further discouraging tourists from planning trips.<br><br>Renowned climate activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/sonam-wangchuk-strikes-conciliatory-note-opens-door-to-give-and-take-on-ladakh-3935317">Sonam Wangchuk</a>, who had been detained under the National Security Act during the protests, was released earlier this month after serving about 170 days. He has urged dialogue and reconciliation between Ladakhi leaders and the Union government.<br><br>However, the situation remains fragile. Strikes were observed across Ladakh just two days after Wangchuk’s release, with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) asserting that their agitation would continue.<br><br>“This pattern—of hopeful signals followed quickly by fresh strikes—adds to uncertainty for tourists,” said Tsering Angchuk, a hotelier in Leh. “People planning trips are postponing dates or cancelling entirely.”</p>.A Gift to Ladakh Budh Vihar: CM Rekha Gupta Lays Foundation Stone for Foot Over Bridge.<p><br>Local businesses say the downturn is already affecting livelihoods. “Tourism is our livelihood,” said Sonam Stanzin, a taxi driver in Leh. “If bookings don’t improve soon, many families here will struggle.”<br><br>Officials in the Ladakh administration remain cautiously optimistic, emphasizing that the region remains safe and attractive.<br><br>“Ladakh continues to be a uniquely peaceful destination with unmatched natural beauty,” said a tourism official.<br><br>Tourism analysts say Ladakh’s reputation for tranquility and adventure still gives it an edge, but rebuilding confidence after repeated disruptions will be key to ensuring the 2026 tourist season recovers.<br><br>For now, local businesses are watching closely, hoping that stability returns in time for their most critical months of the year.</p>