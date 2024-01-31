Nomads’ triumph: PLA troops forced to flee Eastern Ladakh

Srinagar: In the rugged expanse of Eastern Ladakh, where the Himalayas carve their formidable presence, an unexpected tale unfolded recently, defying the odds and expectations of modern warfare.

Reports said local nomads with the backing of the Indian Army, forced People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops of China to retreat when the latter tried to stop them from grazing their cattle at village Kakjung located near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh a few days ago.

They had no tanks, no artillery, but only their resolve and intimate knowledge of the terrain, to face the mighty PLA. In the high-altitude battleground, where oxygen is scarce and the cold unrelenting, the nomads thrived.

A local English daily reported that the incident was shot on camera in which the nomads were also seen pelting stones at the approaching PLA soldiers, who had reached the area along with three armoured vehicles and tried to stop them from grazing.