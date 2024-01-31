Nomads’ triumph: PLA troops forced to flee Eastern Ladakh

Srinagar: In the rugged expanse of Eastern Ladakh, where the Himalayas carve their formidable presence, an unexpected tale unfolded recently, defying the odds and expectations of modern warfare.
Reports said local nomads with the backing of the Indian Army, forced People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops of China to retreat when the latter tried to stop them from grazing their cattle at village Kakjung located near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh a few days ago.
They had no tanks, no artillery, but only their resolve and intimate knowledge of the terrain, to face the mighty PLA. In the high-altitude battleground, where oxygen is scarce and the cold unrelenting, the nomads thrived.
A local English daily reported that the incident was shot on camera in which the nomads were also seen pelting stones at the approaching PLA soldiers, who had reached the area along with three armoured vehicles and tried to stop them from grazing.
A group of local herders were intercepted at Patrolling Point 35, 36 and 37 in Kakjung village of Nyoma along the border with China by at least a dozen PLA soldiers, reports said. Facing strong resistance, the PLA personnel retreated much to the rejoicing of locals who continued to graze their cattle in the area.
For generations these nomads roam in remote reaches with their traditions woven into the fabric of the land. But when the shadow of conflict descended upon their tranquil existence, they rose, not with weapons of steel, but with a fierce determination rooted in their bond with the land.
In a land where nature reigns supreme, the nomads emerged as its formidable stewards, guardians of a legacy that transcended borders and politics.
Chushul Councilor Konchok Stanzin confirmed that the PLA troops tried to stop the local nomads from grazing “but they strongly resisted prompting the Chinese army to retreat.”
There was no statement from the Army over the incident. However, a Defence PRO shared the tweet of Councilor Konchok Stanzin with the media persons.