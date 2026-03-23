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Nothing left in matter: Supreme Court disposes of wife's plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk's detention

The Centre on March 14 said it had revoked with immediate effect the detention of Wangchuk under the NSA.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtLadakh

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