Section 144 imposed in Leh ahead of Sonam Wangchuk’s 'Pashmina march', activist hits back

Srinagar: Amid the proposed ‘Pashmina march' by acclaimed environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on April 7, authorities in Leh district of cold desert Ladakh region have imposed Section 144 to quell potential unrest in the region.

District Magistrate Leh, Santosh Sukhdeva, issued an order 'based on credible information from Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, stating the importance of promptly preventing any breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility, and threats to human life, in light of potential risks to the district's peace and safety.'