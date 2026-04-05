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Sonam Wangchuk gets warm welcome in Kargil, calls for unity and equal rights for Ladakh

This marked the first visit of Sonam Wangchuk to Kargil after his release on March 14, following nearly six months of detention in Jodhpur jail under the National Security Act (NSA).
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 13:41 IST
India NewsLadakhSonam Wangchuk

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