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Sonam Wangchuk strikes conciliatory note, opens door to ‘give and take’ on Ladakh

Wangchuk said Ladakh’s principal demands remain inclusion under the Sixth Schedule and full statehood.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 14:56 IST
Jammu and KashmirLadakhSonam WangchukNational Security Act

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