<p>Srinagar: Days after his release from detention, climate activist and education reformer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=wangchuk">Sonam Wangchuk </a>has struck a conciliatory note on Ladakh’s political demands, signalling openness to a “give and take” approach with the Centre, even as key regional groupings continue to hold firm on their core positions.</p><p>Wangchuk said Ladakh’s principal demands remain inclusion under the Sixth Schedule and full statehood, but indicated flexibility if negotiations move towards a mutually beneficial outcome.</p><p>“If not on both, at least one... it should not be a lose-lose,” he said, pitching for a “win-win” solution.</p><p>His remarks come at a crucial moment, with protests intensifying across Leh and Kargil even after his release. Thousands have rallied in recent days under the banners of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), reiterating demands for constitutional safeguards. </p><p>The agitation traces back to 2019, when Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory without a legislature from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir triggering concerns over the protection of land, jobs and cultural identity.</p><p>Protesters have since demanded Sixth Schedule status—which grants autonomy to tribal regions—and full-fledged statehood.</p><p>Tensions peaked in September 2025 when protests turned violent in Leh, leaving at least four people dead and dozens injured in clashes with security forces.</p><p>Two days later, Wangchuk was arrested on September 26 and detained under the National Security Act (NSA), with authorities accusing him of inciting unrest—charges he denied. </p><p>He spent nearly six months in detention before the Centre revoked the NSA order on March 14, leading to his release from Jodhpur jail—a move widely seen as an attempt to ease tensions and reopen dialogue. </p><p>In his first public remarks after release, Wangchuk emphasised that the movement’s intent was dialogue, not confrontation, saying people “just wanted talks” with the government. </p>.Ladakh shuts down again as agitation continues despite Sonam Wangchuk’s release.<p>Despite this conciliatory outreach, the LAB and KDA have maintained a hard line, insisting that both Sixth Schedule status and statehood are non-negotiable. The two bodies have also reiterated their broader four-point agenda, including safeguards for local employment and separate parliamentary representation.</p><p>The Centre, for its part, has indicated continued engagement with Ladakhi stakeholders through formal and informal channels, though no concrete breakthrough has been announced so far. </p><p>Wangchuk’s calibrated shift towards pragmatism introduces a new dynamic within the movement, potentially opening space for negotiations.</p><p>However, the divergence between his flexible stance and the uncompromising position of key regional bodies suggests that any resolution will require careful balancing of competing expectations.</p><p>With protests ongoing and dialogue yet to yield results, Ladakh appears headed for a critical phase, where the possibility of compromise will be tested against sustained public pressure on the ground.</p>