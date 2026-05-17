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With May 23 talks nearing, uncertainty clouds Centre-Ladakh dialogue

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk said that no formal communication had been received so far despite the May 22 meeting drawing close.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 06:13 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 06:13 IST
India NewsMinistry of Home AffairsLadakh

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