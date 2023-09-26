Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC relaxes bail conditions for Union Minister's son

The Supreme Court on Tuesday relaxed bail conditions for Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, and the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, by allowing him to visit and stay in Delhi to look after his ailing mother and to get treatment for his daughter.
A bench led by Justice Surya Kant lifted the previous condition which had prohibited him from travelling and entering Delhi-NCR.
The court, however, made it clear that he should not participate in any public function or address the media in relation to the sub judice case.
The court also said that the bar against him entering Uttar Pradesh state will still continue to operate.
The bench passed its order after hearing senior advocate Siddharth Dave on behalf of the applicant.
Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed on October 3, 2021, after violence broke out in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of state of Uttar Pradesh during a protest against the Centre’s farm laws that have now been repealed. Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle belonging to Mishra had run over a group of demonstrators.
The accused, Mishra was first arrested in the case on October 9, 2021. He walked out of jail on February 15, 2022, after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail.
On December 6, 2022, an Uttar Pradesh court had framed charges against 14 persons including Mishra.
Mishra has been charged for a number of offences including murder, attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.
On January 25, 2023, the Supreme Court granted him bail in the case.