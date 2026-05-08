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Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Supreme Court expresses disappointment over non-production of witnesses

The Supreme Court noted that no witnesses have been examined in the trial for around two months.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:44 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKeshav Prasad MauryaFarmers ProtestLakhimpur Kheri

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