Lakshadweep search trend sees 20-year high amid India-Maldives row

Reacting to the affront on Modi, Indians started to 'boycott' Maldives and promoted Lakshadweep as a prime tourist destination. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh posted on their respective social media accounts about the beauties of the Union Territory. Interestingly enough, many posted pictures of Maldives referring to it as Lakshadweep.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) too, on Monday urged the nation's tourism and trade associations to stop promoting the Maldives and travel to Lakshadweep instead.