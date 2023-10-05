Attempt to murder case: Disqualified MP Mohammed Faizal moves SC challenging Kerala HC order

In his plea filed in the apex court, Faizal has claimed the high court had failed to appreciate that on account of his conviction and sentence for the offence of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, 'the petitioner's entire career will be ruined'.

His petition said section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 imposes a wide-ranging and 'drastic period of disqualification, commencing from the date of conviction and lasting for six years after the release'.

'The petitioner will stay disqualified even for the period during which the appeal remains pending. The consequences on the petitioner are irreversible and drastic,' the plea said.