Explained | Why is govt's decision to liberalise liquor sales in Lakshadweep drawing criticism

<p>The Centre recently lifted the total liquor ban that was in place in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lakshadweep">Lakshadeep</a> for 47 years to boost tourism, regional revenue and streamline excise administration.</p><p>The Lakshadweep Excise Regulation, 2026, was signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu. The new legislation repealed the Lakshadweep Prohibition Regulation, 1979, ending decades of prohibition in the Muslim-majority archipelago.</p><p><strong>Why was the ban lifted?</strong></p><p>The Centre is pushing Lakshadweep as a global tourism hub. Expanding availability of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/liquor">alcoholic beverages</a> beyond select resorts to several other hospitality establishments would attract more domestic and international travellers.</p><p>The new rules opens an economic revenue for the Union Territory, while the administration can levy excise duties, licence fees, and processing charges to fund regional development.</p>.Coast guards rescue 16 fishermen off Lakshadeep.<p>The new law lifts a complete ban with a structured, legal system to monitor and handle the manufacture, import, export, transport, and sale of alcohol.</p><p><strong>What does the new framework provide for?</strong></p><p>According to reports, the new laws does not make the alcohol market unrestricted in Lakshadweep. Rather, it will be heavily controlled by the government. </p><p>The government has imposed steep duties -- 400% excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and imported liquor, 200% on beer, and 80% on wine. This is in sharp contrast to Delhi, where a 25 per cent VAT is charged on IMFL, beer, wine and imported foreign liquor.</p><p>Official licenses will be given only to government-owned corporations, authorised agencies, and selective private entities to handle or retail beverages. Additionally, the sale of liquor to those under 21 years is prohibited.</p><p>The Administrator retains full authority to impose local limits or re-enforce prohibition across any part of the islands if necessary.</p><p><strong>Why has the move attracted criticism?</strong></p><p>The move to remove the total ban has attracted criticism from several opposition and local fronts. </p><p>The archipelago is inhabited with about 96.5 per cent Muslim population. The original 1979 prohibition was brought to respect Islamic principles, which forbid alcohol consumption. </p><p>Local groups say the lifting of the ban undermines their traditional social fabric and lifestyle. Civil society organisations, local leaders, and Lakshadweep MP Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed have opposed the decision, saying it is a being taken by the Centre without consulting the local populace.</p><p>Further, locals said they were concerned that easy availability of liquor will lead to rising substance abuse and addiction among local youth, disrupting the peaceful, low-crime environment of the islands. </p>