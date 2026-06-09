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Explained | Why is govt's decision to liberalise liquor sales in Lakshadweep drawing criticism

The new rules opens an economic revenue for the Union Territory, while the administration can levy excise duties, licence fees, and processing charges to fund regional development.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 06:53 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 06:53 IST
India NewsLiquorLiquor banLakshadeepExplainer

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