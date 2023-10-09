In relief for Lakshadweep MP, SC stays Kerala HC order declining suspension of conviction in attempt to murder case

The bench, however, asked the counsel as to what is the basis for seeking suspension.

Sibal said his term is expiring in May 2024, in less than a year. He said the incident related to attack and counter attack, and they (complainant's side) have been convicted. "They first came and attacked me and they have been convicted," he said.

The court issued notice on Faizal's plea and sought a response from the UT administration within four weeks.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj opposed the grant of interim order. He said the notification has been issued by the Parliament declaring the seat vacant.

The bench said suspension of conviction earlier granted will continue in the meantime.

On October 3, the Kerala High Court had rejected the plea by Faizal for suspension of his conviction in an attempt to murder case, saying if persons with criminal antecedents are permitted to continue as Members of Parliament or Legislatures even after conviction that would only send wrong signals to public at large.

The HC had examined the matter afresh after the Supreme Court’s order of August 22.

It had noted that the petitioner has been involved in three other criminal cases though those cases have not resulted in conviction so far.