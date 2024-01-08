Lakshadweep MP Faizal criticises Maldives ministers' remarks on PM Modi's tourism post

"However, from our perspective, as the Lakshadweep MP and representing our country, we always aspire to maintain a positive relationship with Maldives. Notably, among the islands of Lakshadweep, there is Minicoy, which shares the same culture, cuisine, and dialect. So, we see Maldives as one of our islands. Maldives should think positively, and let us grow together," he said.