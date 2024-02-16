Lakshadweep residents fume as administration continues to number trees on Pandaram lands

"Till recently the government paid compensation for the pandaram lands in our possession, whenever it acquired it for its uses. Even when the government took our land on lease, we were given rent for the property," Jaleel said.

He recalled how the people were compensated when such lands were acquired for the construction of the Agatti airport.

"People agreed to part with their lands because of the compensation and also due to the promise of the administration that there will not be any further expansion for the airport. They then said the airport was for defence purposes and promised the people that there will not be any expansion. If you see the runway alignment then you can understand that one end of the runway is the Northern Sea and the other the Southern Sea, without scope for extending it further," he said.

Jaleel claims to have been there when the Indian Government brought Rs 30 lakh cash in trunk boxes and handed over it as compensation to the people in return for acquiring their lands.

"Everything changed after the present administrator took over. Till then we were having a peaceful life. I think they are now trying to drive us away from our land," Ahmed Koya, a retired school principal and a social worker said.

Hasan Koya, a resident of Agatti island, said he has the ownership certificate for the land given by the administration and based on the Collector's order, he was given a housing loan in the year 2000 against that.