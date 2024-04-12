Lok Sabha Polls 2024: NCP factions add fuel to Lakshadweep campaign

Former MP Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed, who lost the last two elections by a thin margin, is contesting again as a Congress candidate.

The last five years were quite eventful for Lakshadweep.

In 2021, there was strong resentment against various reforms of the Patel administration. Last year, MP Faizal was disqualified following a conviction in a criminal case, which was later revoked. A visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the archipelago earlier this year was a shot in the arm for the tourism industry.

BJP has been widely sharing videos of Modi's interaction with Muslim women in the islands to cash in on it during the elections.

However, supporters of sitting MP Faizal are expressing confidence that BJP's coalition partner NCP (AP)'s Yusuf would not make any impact. This time too the fight is between NCP (SP) and the Congress - both members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, they say.

"Faizal has taken many initiatives in addressing the basic issues like drinking water shortage and sanitation problems,' said Mohammed, a Lakshadweep native employed in Kerala.

Like Mohammed, many islanders eking out a living in Kerala have a strong desire to travel to Lakshadweep to cast their votes. But lack of adequate transport facilities is a major hindrance.

"The ship services from Kochi to Lakshadweep are inadequate. It has been three years since I went to Lakshadweep owing to the limited transport options that ordinary people like me could afford," he added.

BJP national vice-president A P Abdullahkutty, who was in charge of the party's Lakshadweep affairs, is expressing confidence that the decision to field a Muslim scholar as an NDA candidate would help.