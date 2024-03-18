Lok Sabha polls: Lakshadweep to vote in a single phase on April 19

The Lok Sabha elections in Lakshadweep will be held in a single phase on April 19. Results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.

Lakshadweep is a single Lok Sabha constituency itself. With 55 polling stations across it's islands, the total number of general electors in the Union Territory as of January 5, 2024 were 57,594, as per the official website of its's Chief Electoral Officer.

Lakshadweep's sitting Member of Parliament (MP) is Mohammed Faizal Padippura of the Nationalist Congress Party.