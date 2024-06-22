Lakshmikant Dixit, head priest at Ram Mandir consecration ceremony passes away, PM expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences after Lakshmikant Dixit, the head priest at Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, passed away today.

In a post on X, the PM wrote, "I received the sad news of the demise of the country's eminent scholar and Yajurveda teacher of Sangveda Vidyalaya, Lakshmikant Dixit ji. Dixit ji was a renowned man of the scholarly tradition of Kashi. I got his company on the inauguration day of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ram temple. His demise is an irreparable loss for the society."

