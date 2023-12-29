JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lalan Singh resigns as JD(U) President; Nitish Kumar takes over

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the new JD(U) cheif at party's national executive meeting, said JD(U) leader K C Tyagi.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 07:13 IST

Follow Us

Lalan Singh on Friday resigned as the Janata Dal (United) President, following the party's national executive meeting in Delhi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the new JD(U) chief, reported news agency PTI, citing party leader K C Tyagi.

The developments followed a key meeting of the JD(U) national executive which got under way in New Delhi on Friday. Kumar, Singh and other senior leaders of the party attended the meeting.

This will be followed by the party's national council meeting later in the day.

More details to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 December 2023, 07:13 IST)
India NewsIndia PoliticsJD(U)

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT