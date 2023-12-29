Lalan Singh resigns as JD(U) President; Nitish Kumar takes over

Lalan Singh on Friday resigned as the Janata Dal (United) President, following the party's national executive meeting in Delhi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the new JD(U) chief, reported news agency PTI, citing party leader K C Tyagi.

The developments followed a key meeting of the JD(U) national executive which got under way in New Delhi on Friday. Kumar, Singh and other senior leaders of the party attended the meeting.

This will be followed by the party's national council meeting later in the day.

More details to follow...