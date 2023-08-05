Lalu Yadav turns chef for Rahul Gandhi, cooks mutton Champaran to celebrate latter's SC relief

As per sources, both the leaders mainly discussed politics, however, Gandhi didn't forget inquire about Yadav's health. They also found some time in between to engage in small talks all the while enjoying their scrumptious meal. Lalu Yadav arranged for desi mutton and spices specially brought from Bihar on the occasion. As per sources, he also shared the recipe with the Gandhi scion on how mutton is prepared in Bihar's Champaran.



