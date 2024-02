The Delhi court granted interim bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi and two daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav on Friday in the 'land-for-Job' scam case, until the next date of hearing.

Last month, the court had summoned former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughters after taking cognisance of an Enforcement Directorate charge sheet against them in the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case.

More details to follow...