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Land-for-jobs case: Supreme Court won't quash case against Lalu Prasad but grants exemption from appearance

The apex court allowed the RJD supremo to raise the issue of the applicability of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the case.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 07:03 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadhya PradeshLalu Prasad Yadav

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