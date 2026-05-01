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'Land of Dharma': Amit Shah inaugurates Buddha relics exposition in Leh

Shah noted that when the relics were last brought to Ladakh 75 years ago, poor connectivity meant very few people could have their darshan.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndia PoliticsLadakhBuddhaLeh

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