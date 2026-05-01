<p>New Delhi: Union Home Minister <a href="https://ww.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Friday inaugurated the Sacred Holy Relics Exposition of Tathagata Buddha at Jivatsal in Leh, marking the first time the relics have been taken out of their permanent location for an exhibition within the country.</p>.<p>Calling the exhibition of Holy Relics in <a href="https://ww.deccanherald.com/tags/ladakh">Ladakh</a> a “historic reunion”, Amit Shah on Friday said that Ladakh is the land of “dharma”. The exposition, timed to coincide with Buddha Purnima, will remain open till May 14.</p>.<p>Addressing a large gathering, Shah noted that when the relics were last brought to Ladakh 75 years ago, poor connectivity meant very few people could have their darshan.</p>.<p>“At that time, these were difficult mountainous regions with no proper means of transport. There were no roads or accessible routes. Now, after 75 years, on the auspicious occasion of Vaishakh Purnima, when these relics have arrived again, I firmly believe that all followers of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/buddhism">Buddhism</a> in Ladakh and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kargil">Kargil</a>, as well as people of other faiths, will draw spiritual energy from these sacred relics and experience a sense of divinity,” he said. </p>.Silent on Ladakhi people's demands of statehood, Sixth Schedule status: Congress slams Amit Shah.<p>Citing the Dalai Lama, Shah described Ladakh as far more than a geographical region. “This land is a living laboratory of Buddhist culture and compassion. On this land, knowledge has been preserved… India’s civilisation has been conveying the message of peace for thousands of years,” he said. </p> <p>Shah’s visit to Ladakh comes amid continued focus by the Centre on the Union Territory, which was carved out of the erstwhile state of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> in August 2019.</p>.<p>Last week, the Centre carved out five new districts in the Union Territory in addition to Leh and Kargil. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Ladakh MP Mohamd Haneefa, and Rinpoches from various monasteries were present at the event.</p>