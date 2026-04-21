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Lapse in immediate transfer of declared juvenile to observation home serious infraction of Article 21: Supreme Court

The bench emphasised the statutory mandate of the Juvenile Justice Act is not merely procedural but also advances the guarantee under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtJuvenile

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