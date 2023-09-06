Large herbivores can keep invasive plants at bay in India: Study

Ninad Avinash Mungi, a postdoc at Aarhus University and the study's lead author, stresses that the size of grazing animals is not decisive in the fight against invasive species.

"You can easily use a mixture of large, medium and small herbivores. Deer, buffalo, cattle and horses work well together in rewilding projects, and together they can also target different invasive plant species. This also makes efforts more flexible and resilient," Mungi said.