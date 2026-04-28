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Last seen theory not enough to convict accused: Supreme Court acquits two in Kalaburagi murder case

However, in its judgement on April 27, 2026, the court found the appellants had nothing to do with the deceased, they had no axe to grind and no motive to eliminate the deceased.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 13:49 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsSupreme CourtmurderKalaburagi

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