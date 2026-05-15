<p>The government on Friday increased <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/petrol">petrol</a> and diesel prices across the nation amid rising global crude oil prices and supply crunch owing to the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20asia">West Asia </a>crisis. </p><p>The hike pushed petrol prices from Rs 3 to Rs 3.46 per litre in some cities, while diesel prices went up by Rs 3 to Rs 3.56, depending on the region.</p><p>The revamp comes as state-run oil companies faced severe losses due to increase in output cost. This is the first major price hike as petrol and diesel prices were largely stable since May 2022 despite volatility in international crude oil markets.</p>.Prices of petrol and diesel raised by Rs 3 per litre amid West Asia crisis; check rates in metro cities.<p>In Delhi, petrol price rose by Rs 3 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel became costlier by Rs 3 to Rs 90.67 per litre. Bengaluru residents will have to shell out Rs 3.21 more for ever litre of petrol, while diesel will cost Rs 3.11 extra at Rs 106.17 and Rs 94.10, respectively.</p><p>Mumbai residents will now pay Rs 106.64 per litre for petrol, up Rs 3.10, while diesel price climbed Rs 3.11 to Rs 93.14 per litre.</p><p>Here are the new petrol prices across cities in India:</p>.<p>Here are the new diesel prices across cities in India</p>.<p>Following the hike, Hyderabad residents will now pay the highest for a litre of petrol at Rs 100.89 as of May 15. The city saw an increase of Rs 3.39, while Thiruvananthapuram was close second at Rs 110.75 a litre.</p><p>Chandigarh had the lowest petrol price at Rs 97.27 per litre, despite a Rs 2.97 per litre increase. Lucknow and Noida also remained relatively cheaper compared with other bigger cities, with petrol prices at Rs 97.58 and Rs 98.04 per litre, respectively.</p><p>In case of diesel, Thiruvananthapuram residents will play Rs 99.63 per litre after a Rs 3.37 hike. Hyderabad followed with diesel costing Rs 98.96 per litre.</p><p>Chandigarh continued to have the cheapest diesel among major cities, with rates at Rs 85.25 per litre after a Rs 2.80 increase. New Delhi also remained relatively low at Rs 90.67 per litre.</p>