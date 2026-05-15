Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Latest hike pushes petrol price to over Rs 110 a litre; Bengaluru to pay Rs 106.17: Check city-wise prices

The hike pushed petrol prices from Rs 3 to Rs 3.46 per litre in some cities, while diesel prices went up by Rs 3 to Rs 3.56, depending on the region.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 04:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2026, 04:10 IST
India Newsfueldiesel pricespetrol price

Follow us on :

Follow Us