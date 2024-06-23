Law against cheating in exams: Minister lied about notification, says Kharge

New Delhi: Amid the furor over widespread irregularities in the conduct of national-level competitive examinations such as NEET-UG and UGC-NET, the Union government on late Friday night notified a new law to prevent malpractices in public examinations.
The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which was passed in the Parliament on February 9 this year, was notified amid criticisms from all corners, including courts, opposition parties, and students, over the leakage of question papers of NEET and NET exams.
The rules of the new legislation, which received the President’s assent on February 12, is currently being drafted by the law ministry.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was misleading the public by stating earlier that the law against cheating in public exams was already notified.
"The law against paper leak was not notified. When the education minister was asked about it in a press conference, he said the law had been notified…but the law was notified only last night. Why did the education minister of the Modi government lie that the law had been notified while the law ministry was yet to frame its rules?" Kharge said.
On June 20, while responding to a question by DH in a press conference on the NEET and UGC-NET exams, Pradhan said the legislation had already been notified.
Former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary said the law is not enforceable unless the rules are notified, which means that the Act might not be applicable in the NEET and UGC-NET leak cases.
On June 21, a day after Pradhan’s press conference, the gazette notification of the law was published by the Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
Pradhan said on Thursday that the legislation, which stipulates 10 years in jail and fine up to Rs 1 crore for paper leaks, was already notified. "My information is that the gazette has been notified but the law ministry is on the job of framing the rules. It will very soon come out with stringent rules," Pradhan had said.
There are several phrases in any legislation which state, 'as prescribed in the rules', said Achary. "Without them how can the legislation come to place? A minister should either know or the ministry officials should inform the minister. Either he did not know or it was deliberate."
Published 22 June 2024, 22:34 IST