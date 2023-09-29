Law Commission recommends enabling filing e-FIR in phased manner

In tune with Digital India mission and National e-Governance Plan, the Law Commission has recommended for allowing registration of e-FIR, where accused are not known, for all cognisable offences as per section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Considering the march of technology and availability of communication means, it suggested allowing registration of e-FIR in a phased manner, beginning with offences bearing a punishment of upto three years imprisonment.

In its 282nd report submitted to the Law Ministry, the Commission felt enabling filing of e-FIR would allow the relevant stakeholders to test the efficacy of the proposed system, and at the same time, keep the possible misuse of such a facility to a bare minimum.

"If it is found that the proposed system is indeed working effectively, the ambit of the same can be extended through subsequent amendments," it said.

The Commission said it is of the measured view that a Centralised National Portal be created to facilitate the registration of e-FIR.