Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Law must evolve from 'fortress to forum' to make it more accessible: CJI Surya Kant

The CJI invoked the Mehrangarh Fort as a powerful metaphor for the historical journey of law.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 11:31 IST
India NewsChief Justice of IndiaRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us