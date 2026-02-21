<p>Jodhpur: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chief-justice-of-india">Chief Justice of India</a> Surya Kant on Saturday said that "law cannot remain a fortress erected to protect society from arbitrariness", and called on the young lawyers to make it a "forum" where differences are debated, rights articulated and power is reasoned with.</p>.<p>Kant, during his address -- "From Fortress to Forum: Law in an Unfinished Republic" -- at the 18th Convocation of National Law University here, urged the professionals to see law not as a closed citadel but as a living, evolving public space.</p>.<p>The CJI invoked the Mehrangarh Fort as a powerful metaphor for the historical journey of law.</p>.<p>"A fortress is built to defend, to guard against disorder and uncertainty. In its earliest conception, law resembled such a structure, erected to protect society from arbitrariness and chaos," he said.</p>.<p>"But in a constitutional democracy, he said, law cannot remain a fortress alone. It must transform into a forum where differences are debated, rights articulated and power reasoned with," he added.</p>.A statutory assertion of personal liberty.<p>Kant reiterated that the shift, from fortress to forum, captures not only the evolution of legal systems but also the responsibility awaiting the graduating class.</p>.<p>The CJI cautioned students against viewing law as a finished product. Unlike the settled principles of certain sciences, law admits no finality.</p>.<p>Quoting Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr, he reminded that the life of the law has not been logic but experience.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/law">Law</a> evolves because society evolves, and its legitimacy depends on its ability to engage with change, he added.</p>.<p>Tracing this to history, he referred to the 'Magna Carta' as an early assertion that power must answer to law.</p>.<p>"What began as a limited safeguard against arbitrary imprisonment eventually expanded into doctrines of due process, equality and dignity," he asserted.</p>.International law, domestic procedure.<p>In India, he noted, Article 14 of the Constitution, as a guarantee of equality before the law, has similarly developed from a formal assurance into a dynamic instrument of substantive fairness.</p>.<p>The CJI warned, "Law, having once liberated, may distance itself again, wrapped in jargon and complexity, accessible only to a privileged few." </p><p>He urged the young lawyers to "resist rebuilding a fortress of sophistication, and not to make the law arcane, but intelligible; not to narrow the forum, but to widen it." </p><p>In his concluding remarks, he turned to the University, praising its intellectual rigour and the accomplishments of its alumni across the Bar, academia, public service and the judiciary.</p>.<p>He said, "Excellence must not become exclusion".</p>.<p>"As the graduating class steps into professional life, they must carry forward not merely degrees, but a commitment to ensuring that law in India remains an open forum in an unfinished Republic," he asserted. </p>