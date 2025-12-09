Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Laws must be for people's convenience, should not be a burden: PM Modi to NDA MPs

Addressing an NDA parliamentary party meeting, Modi also said reforms should be brought in all aspects of society and not just in the economy.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 08:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 08:24 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us