Leaders pay last respects to Yechury at CPI(M) headquarters, body taken to JNU

The CPI(M) general secretary died on Thursday at a hospital here after battling a lung infection. Yechury, 72, was in a critical condition for the last few days and on respiratory support while undergoing treatment for an acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was admitted to the hospital on August 19.