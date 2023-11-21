Learn from Haryana: SC to Punjab govt on stubble burning issue

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Punjab government to learn lessons from Haryana in giving financial incentives as a measure to curb stubble burning.

Taking up a matter related to air pollution in the national capital, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said the state and the Union governments must forget the politics in the matter and figure out how to curb stubble burning.

The bench said if blame game continues then the land will run dry, water will disappear, all because minimum support price (MSP).

The court asked the Punjab government to offer some measure of support to farmers asking why they were being made as villain and they must be having some reasons behind stubble burning.

Stubble burning has been projected as a major contributor to the toxic air that chokes Delhi and the region around the capital every winter.

"They (the Punjab government) should learn from Haryana regarding incentives given to farmers," the bench said.

Talking about some disincentives, Justice Kaul said, “I am thinking out loud….why should there be any purchase under the MSP system from these people? Stick must also follow the carrot. Why should people who violate law benefit monetarily".

The bench suggested that people who are burning stubble, should not be allowed to grow rice at all.