LED bulb found in baby's lungs removed successfully in Kerala

An LED bulb used in toys was found in the lungs of a seven-month-old baby in Kottayam district in Kerala. It was removed through a bronchoscopic procedure.

The baby boy was taken to a hospital in Kottayam a few days back following coughing and breathing difficulties. On examination, an object was found in the lower part of the right lung. The baby was referred to Amrita Hospital in Kochi.

A bronchoscopy examination confirmed that the object found in the lungs was an LED bulb of around 2.5 centimetres. Subsequently, it was removed using bronchoscopic technique guidance through the lower portion of the right lung.

Head of interventional pulmonology at Amrita Hospital, Dr. Tinku Joseph, who led the procedure, told DH that the object was suspected to have entered the child's body about a week back. The child's parents said that the baby may have accidentally consumed the LED while playing with toys.