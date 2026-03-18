<p>Congress veteran Pradyut Bordoloi, who joined the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> on Wednesday, said that he quit the party after over three decades due to "humiliation" and "isolation". </p><p>In an interview to <em>DH</em>’s Amrita Madhukalya soon after he resigned from the membership of the Lok Sabha, Bordoloi said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked him to contest from the Dispur constituency. </p><p><strong>You met the Home Minister after you joined the BJP. Will you contest the elections?</strong> </p><p>I’m yet to take a final call; the Home Minister has asked me to contest from the Dispur and since the last date of nominations are just a few days away, I must decide fast. I am travelling back to Guwahati and I will meet my supporters before I decide.</p><p><strong>Besides the fact that there will be a bypoll from Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, do you think it will be easier for you to win Dispur, with Mira Borthakur standing against you?</strong></p><p>This is my second Lok Sabha term, and I have three years left. But I resigned from the House today. Then BJP’s seniormost leader (Shah) said that I should contest in the Assembly because I have been a minister for 15 years in the Tarun Gogoi Cabinet. I have been an MLA four times, and so I am seriously considering this. </p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Big blow for Congress as Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP.<p><strong>Your son has been given a ticket from Nagaon by the Congress.</strong> <strong>What will happen to his prospects? </strong></p><p>He is an adult. So I told him to take his own decision. And my decision of joining the BJP should not be binding on him. </p><p><strong>The Congress tried to reach out to you yesterday (Tuesday). Do you think it was too little too late?</strong> </p><p>Absolutely. As far as the Congress is concerned, I don't want to sound like a crying baby, but I have been relegated to the background. I have been trying to reach out to the leadership since January 3, and they maintained a silence. They refused to acknowledge me.</p><p>I felt very humiliated on many occasions, I felt very suffocated… what is more important for me is to be able to work with self-respect and dignity. </p><p><strong>Can you tell us a bit more about the incident that actually made you leave? </strong></p><p>The CEC meeting for Assam was the last straw. I did not know that Imran Masood (Saharanpur MP) was a communal person. When he went to Assam, he was given charge of screening; to my horror, I found out that he refused to sing the Vande Mataram, which has been part and parcel of the Congress culture.</p><p>This practice was initiated 80-85 years ago in the party and he refused to do it.</p><p>Later, I found out that he was encouraging communal and criminal elements in my parliamentary constituency.</p>