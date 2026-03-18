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Left Congress after ‘humiliation, isolation’: Party veteran Pradyut Bordoloi

'As far as the Congress is concerned, I don't want to sound like a crying baby, but I have been relegated to the background.'
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 18:13 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 18:13 IST
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