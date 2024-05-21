Left numerous legacies: Jairam Ramesh pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

"One legacy, however, that is often overlooked is the Congress' 1991 manifesto that was released by him on April 15, 1991 and on which he had spent long hours personally over a period of ten days," Ramesh said.

"Only one newspaper, The Telegraph, had captured its significance reflected in its headline the next day. The headline proved to be prophetic," the Congress said and shared a screenshot of the newspaper headline which read 'Congress promises liberalisation drive' and has a picture of Rajiv Gandhi releasing the manifesto.