<p>New Delhi: CPI(M)'s John Brittas and CPI's P Sandoshkumar on Monday expressed their objections to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's speech at a Congress function attacking Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and alleging that an understanding between the Left and the BJP was reached at a meeting of I.N.D.I.A. floor leaders, sources said.</p><p>Their comments did not lead to a wider discussion as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders said that it was not a forum to discuss such issues since these are only a meeting of floor leaders to finetune floor strategy, they said.</p><p>Rahul in a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram alleged that CPI(M) is actually CJP (Communist Janata Party) as it has a "secret understanding" with the BJP. He also alleged that Vijayan was corrupt and he is not in jail because of the "understanding" between both the parties.</p><p>The attack by Rahul and expression of resentment by the Left leaders come as Kerala is going to Assembly polls soon where the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF will be squaring off. At earlier occasions also, Rahul had attacked the Left in Kerala and Vijayan in particular while both sides being part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.</p><p>At the meeting called on the first day of the second leg of Budget Session, sources said Sandoshkumar was the first to raise the issue objecting to Rahul's attack on the Left parties, with which the Congress is in a fight in the state, and Brittas joined the discussion.</p><p>However, Kharge said such issues should be raised elsewhere and that the issue between two sides could be discussed among themselves. While other parties agreed with Kharge, Brittas and Sandoshkumar said Rahul's line of attack that the Left in Kerala is in collusion with the BJP would have an impact on the foundation of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.</p><p>The Left leaders felt that it was negation of the fundamental politics of the bloc, sources said. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal told reporters that some leaders tried to raise an issue but all parties opposed it and told them that only Parliamentary strategy should be discussed there.</p><p>Sources said the two MPs argued that the Left parties are an integral part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc with Brittas saying that it could invariably weaken the coherence of the bloc.</p>