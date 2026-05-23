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Legal aid must be meaningful, not mere formality: Supreme Court

It said the court has laid two principles to be followed in case an amicus is appointed.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadhya Pradesh

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