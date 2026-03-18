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'Legal profession tainted by hooliganism': Supreme Court slams lawyers in Uttar Pradesh toll plaza case

On January 14, five persons allegedly assaulted advocate Ratnesh Shukla, a resident of Pratapgarh, during a dispute over the passage of a car at the toll plaza in Haidergarh tehsil.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme Courthooliganism

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