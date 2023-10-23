Legal system has often played 'pivotal role' in perpetuating 'historical wrongs' against marginalised social groups: CJI Chandrachud

He added that in the United States, from the codification of discriminatory laws that supported the institution of slavery, the Jim Crow laws that enforced segregation in the American South to the forced assimilation policies targeting indigenous peoples, “the legal framework has frequently been weaponised to systematically oppress and marginalise certain communities.”

“Furthermore, both in the United States and in India, the oppressed communities were denied voting rights for a long period of time. In that way, law as an institution was used to maintain existing power structures and to institutionalise discrimination, leaving a lasting legacy of injustice that continues to shape the lives of these groups and communities.”

He noted that even when such laws have been eventually overturned or repealed, the 'legacy of their harms can persist for generations, underscoring the complex and enduring relationship between law and historical wrongs committed against marginalised groups. These historical wrongs perpetuate injustice by creating a social system, where the marginalised communities are not allowed to rise above their oppression,” he said.