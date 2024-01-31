Legal team studying summons, will take decision as per law: AAP on fresh ED notice to Kejriwal

In a brief statement, AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "We have received news about the fifth summons. Our legal team is studying it and we will decide what to do as per law. The earlier summonses were illegal and we had sought a reply from the Enforcement Directorate."

Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the AAP, has skipped four earlier summons issued by the ED for November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3 and January 18. He had called these notices "illegal".