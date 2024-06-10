'Leopard' at Rashtrapati Bhavan? Video of animal during Modi swearing-in ceremony goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for his third term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The grand event was attended by around 8,000 guests, but apparently an uninvited guest was also present at the venue.
A video is doing the rounds on social media that shows a cat-like animal walking in the background inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan when BJP MP Durga Das stood up to greet President Droupadi Murmu during the ceremony.
Many claimed it to be a leopard, while a few others said that it could be a domestic cat; some even suggested it could be a dog. As some wild theories popped up on social media regarding the animal, the video has raised safety concerns at the presidential palace.
An animal was seen strolling back in the Rashtrapati Bhavan after MP Durga Das finished the paperwork— The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 10, 2024
~ Some say it was a LEOPARD while others call it some pet animal. Have a look 🐆 pic.twitter.com/owu3ZXacU3
"If it’s a cat , it’s fine. If it’s a leopard, then what are guards doing? This breach , that too in Rashtrapati bhawan?" said one on X.
"A big cat inside Rastrapathi Bhavan? Or is it a leopard?" exclaimed another.
"Such a small leopard? Looks more like a dog," a third user said.
DH could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.
Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister on Sunday for a third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers that put emphasis on continuity, youth and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.
Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of secrecy and office to Modi and 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State.
(With PTI inputs)
