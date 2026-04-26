<p>Mumbai: Coinciding with the International Hyena Day (April 27), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wildlife-sos">Wildlife SOS</a> highlighted the urgent need to protect the Indian striped <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyenas">hyena</a> (Hyaena hyaena), a species that continues to face mounting threats despite its critical ecological role.</p><p>The striped hyena is listed as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List, with an estimated global population of fewer than 10,000 mature individuals. </p><p>In India, though it is protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, under Schedule I, significant gaps remain in monitoring, research, and conservation planning.</p>.Climate change will affect more than a third of wildlife habitats by 2085: Study.<p>Wildlife SOS urged authorities, researchers, and the public to prioritise this often-overlooked species through improved data collection, habitat protection, and increased awareness.</p><p>The appeal comes at a crucial time, as the species has recently been granted stronger international protection under the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). With its inclusion in Appendix I and II of the treaty, countries are now required to ensure strict protection and collaborate on conservation efforts across its range.</p><p>Despite this global recognition, the striped hyena remains one of India’s most overlooked carnivores. </p><p>Wildlife SOS stated in a press release that, despite being often misunderstood due to myths and negative stereotypes, the species is actually a shy, largely nocturnal scavenger that plays a vital role in maintaining ecosystem health by consuming carrion and preventing disease spread. </p>.Karnataka's temple tourism turns river into sewer, Mookambika wildlife hit .<p>However, increasing urbanisation, habitat fragmentation, and expanding infrastructure such as highways, railways, and mining operations are rapidly shrinking and fragmenting hyena habitats. Unlike many large carnivores, striped hyenas largely exist outside protected areas, in agricultural lands, industrial zones, and human-dominated landscapes, making them especially vulnerable.</p><p>Wildlife SOS continues to rescue hyenas in distress. In a recent case from Agra, a subadult female striped hyena was rescued in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department with severe facial injuries and a fractured jaw, likely caused by trauma. The hyena is currently receiving proper treatment. Such cases highlight growing threats, including road and train collisions, retaliatory actions, and accidental entrapment in wells or snares that can significantly impact their already low-density populations.</p><p>Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said: “The striped hyena has long suffered from neglect, both in perception and policy. The recent global protection status is an important step, but the real impact will depend on how effectively we act at the ground level in India.”</p><p>Baiju Raj M V, Director of Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said: “We frequently encounter hyenas with severe injuries caused by infrastructure and human conflict. Strengthening rescue response systems and ensuring timely veterinary care can significantly improve survival outcomes.”</p>