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Less than 10,000 mature Indian striped hyenas remain: Wildlife SOS

The striped hyena is listed as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List, with an estimated global population of fewer than 10,000 mature individuals.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 06:24 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 06:24 IST
India NewswildlifeWildlife SOShyenas

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