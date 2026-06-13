'Lethal actions not justified': Jaishankar to US over killing of Indian sailors; Rubio says 'blockade violation won't be tolerated'
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.
Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified.