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'Lethal actions not justified': Jaishankar to US over killing of Indian sailors; Rubio says 'blockade violation won't be tolerated'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsIranS JaishankarStrait of HormuzMarco Rubio

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