Let's ensure politics of compassion prevails over politics of hate: Congress on Gandhi Jayanti

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that this Gandhi Jayanti, "let us stand with those Gandhian organisations in different parts of the country, especially Varanasi, Ahmedabad and New Delhi which are under siege and assault by the forces who not only fought the Mahatma all his life but played a key role in creating a climate that led to his assassination." "Let us pledge to fight those elements who glorify the ideas and actions of Godse," he said.