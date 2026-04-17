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Let's give women their rightful due: PM Modi urges MPs to vote in favour of women's quota bill

Modi said the government has addressed all apprehensions and misconceptions relating to the legislation with facts and logic. All concerns and information gaps have been addressed.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentLok Sabha

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