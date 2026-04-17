<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Friday appealed to all Lok Sabha members to vote in favour of the women's reservation bill and "ensure that the women of India, who are half of the nation’s population, receive their rightful due."</p><p>In a post on X ahead of the voting on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Modi urged all members not to do anything that may hurt the sentiments of women across India.</p><p>"I would like to appeal to all Members of Parliament…Please reflect upon your conscience, remembering the women in your own families. The legislation to ensure women’s reservation in legislative bodies is a significant opportunity to do justice to women of our nation.," he wrote. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP using women's quota bill as front to pass Delimitation Bill that will break India: Mamata Banerjee.<p>"Please do not deprive our Nari Shakti of new opportunities. If this amendment is passed unanimously, it will further empower the women of our country and strengthen our democracy. Let us come together today to create history," he added. </p><p>Modi said the government has addressed all apprehensions and misconceptions relating to the legislation with facts and logic. All concerns and information gaps have been addressed.</p>.<p>"For nearly four decades, this issue of women's reservation in legislative bodies has been inordinately delayed. Now is the time to ensure that half of the nation's population receives its rightful due in decision-making. Even after so many decades of independence, it is not right that women in India have such limited representation in this area," he said.</p><p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reposted the prime minister's appeal and wrote, "An appeal from PM @narendramodi calling all to come together to empower women by supporting the bills before the Lok Sabha..."</p><p>Members of the Lower House will also vote on the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill for the delimitation of constituencies and increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 816 to implement the proposed amended women's quota law.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>