Life blows its final whistle on Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury breathed his last at AIIMS here on Thursday afternoon after battling respiratory complications with his party calling his passing away as a big blow for the Left, democratic and secular forces.

The 72-year-old's body will be donated to AIIMS for teaching and research purposes as per his wishes.

Yechury, who was admitted to AIIMS on August 19, had been in a critical condition for over a week and was on respiratory support. He was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection, the party had said.