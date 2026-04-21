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'Life hasn't been the same': Lt Narwal's family battles loss year after Pahalgam terror attack

Lt Vinay was very affectionate and used to treat others' problems as his own, the deceased officer's father added.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsPahalgam

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