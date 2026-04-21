<p>Chandigarh: A year after the Pahalgam terror attack, life hasn't been the same for the family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the Indian Navy officer who was among the 26 people killed in the ghastly incident.</p>.<p>The family has not been able to overcome their grief and keeps remembering the young naval officer who had his future all planned out, said Rajesh Narwal, father of Lt Vinay.</p>.<p>Twenty-six-year-old Lt Vinay and his wife Himanshi were on a honeymoon in south Kashmir's Pahalgam town when terrorists shot him at point-blank range, an incident in which 25 others, mostly tourists, were also killed on April 22, 2025.</p>.A year after Pahalgam attack, Kashmir walks a tightrope between memory and revival.<p>Speaking to reporters at his Karnal residence, Rajesh Narwal, a government employee, said for the past one year, the family has been grappling with the loss of Lt Vinay.</p>.<p>He said that Lt Vinay's death was not only painful for the family, but also a major loss for the nation.</p>.<p>"After the tragedy struck, our lives completely changed. Earlier, our lives were going smoothly, but now we cannot overcome what has happened. Though we continue to live as we must, life has truly ended for us the day when we received this devastating news," he said.</p>.<p>"A father who loses a young son knows what the pain is. With the passage of time, one may recover from small jolts in life, but this pain will remain forever," he said.</p>.<p>Rajesh said Lt Vinay had his entire life planned out. "He became an officer at a young age. He also maintained a notebook about his plans in life," he said.</p>.<p>Lt Vinay was very affectionate and used to treat others' problems as his own, the deceased officer's father added.</p>.<p>"He was my son, but I think of him as an angel," he said.</p>.<p>"I still remember the joy on his face when he took his first step to walk while holding my finger," he recalled.</p>.<p>"A few days before his marriage, we went to Delhi for shopping. He had a lot of plans for his family," he said.</p>.<p>Rajesh also recalled that Lt Vinay initially wanted to join the Air Force, but was very happy when he was selected for the Navy to serve the nation.</p>.UP: Man claims wife turns into 'nagin' at night, scares him; seeks DM’s help in Sitapur.<p>He further said that the family is determined to honour Lt Vinay's memory in meaningful ways, and praised the government for staying in support of the family after the terror attack last year.</p>.<p>Lt Vinay is survived by his wife Himanshi, sister Srishti and parents Rajesh and Asha.</p>.<p>In May, after Operation Sindoor, Rajesh Narwal had hailed India's response and praised the Narendra Modi-led government for "sending a strong message" to the perpetrators of the April 22 attack.</p>.<p>He had said that terrorists "will think 100 times" before repeating such attacks in the future.</p>